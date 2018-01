Speech to Text for Menards South Location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the south-side of vigo county. area planning told us -- the project is pratically "shovel ready"! the prospective location is between u-s 41 south, jessica drive and woodsmall drive. menards is working on final permits now. we're told construction would probably start in spring. progress continues on a new drive-in theater on the north side of terre haute.