Chad Kraemer in court

a "9"- year old child could be sentenced next month. "chad kraemer" agreed to plead guilty to "1"- count of failure to make a report, and "3"-counts of "neglect of a dependent". the judge can accept or reject it. if it's accepted .. kraemer's sentence will be up to the judge. "chad kraemer" was arrested along with his wife and parents after "9"-year-old "cameron hoopingarner" died. police say the boy weighed just "15"-pounds when he passed the most serious charges against kraemer were dismissed. prosecutor "terry modesitt" said he can't comment until the judge makes his decision. but he did tell us why plea agreement are important. "if you can get a reasonable resolution without putting the victim through a trial, without the uncertainty of whether they're going to get found guilty or not guilty, and get a sentence close to what you think they're going to get anyway, well then we feel like we've done our job." ////////// chad kraemer returns to court february 22nd. two other defendants in this case are still set for trial. [b15]laurie tackett release-vo off top there are new developments in a murder case