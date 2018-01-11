Speech to Text for Mattoon Shooter in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a hearing early next month. news 10's jon swaner joins us now to explain what this means... patrece and rondrell, the defense says it plans to file a motion in the next week. that motion will ask the judge to move the teen out of a juvenile detention facility. mattoon police accuse the teen of firing several shots inside the high school cafeteria. the shooting injured one person. a teacher is credited with saving many lives by tackling the suspect. the alleged shooter has been held at a juvenile detention facility since his arrest. the defense says the psychiatrist who evaluated him may support their argument there's a better place for him. we spoke with the coles county state's attorney after today's hearing. "i don't know what they're recommending. i don't know what specific evidence dr. jeckyl will be presenting. our job is to do justice and serve protection to the public." ////////// that hearing will take place on february 2nd. it will be up to the judge to decide whether to move the teen to another facility or leave him in the detention facility until his case resolves. back to you. [b13]chad kraemer-mugvo "1" of "4"-people arrested fo causing the death of