Speech to Text for Highway Patrol Preps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news 10 received a notice from "vigo county emergency management". leaders will place the county under a "travel advisory" starting tonight at 10 pm. it'll last until 10 pm tomorrow night. as of now... vigo county is the "only" county to make that call. highway workers are now shifting into high gear... ahead of this weather system. earlier today.. news 10 stopped by the "vigo county highway department". leaders said they'll have all their trucks out tonight. today... they hauled in extra sand and salt. they have a specific routine when it comes to properly clearing the countys roads. they say it starts now.. and goes until the snowfall is over. [b6]highway patrol prep-sot vo 12:23:35,28 dan bennett "we'll plow and put material down the first time through. then we'll keep the roads plowed, until the storms over with and then we'll plow and treat the roads to clean them up." they say you can help them out.. that's by staying well behind the trucks and giving them enough space as they're plowing the roads. [b7]road conditions in real time reminder-vo fs you can check the road conditions in "real