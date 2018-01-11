Speech to Text for Down south Winter Preps

kevin just mentioned.. many southern indiana counties are under a "winter storm warning". which means bad news for those who have to hit the road. that's why the indiana department of transportation is ready to go to work. to help get those who need to travel safely. edward mcmillan lives out in decker but travels to vincennes quite a bit. he's no stranger to traveling in winter weather. but its others out on the road that worries him. "well, peoples just got to get prepared and drive slow, slow down. if its icy just stay home. if you don't have to get out, don't get out." that's why the indiana department of transportation district office has been getting ready. they say that all their crews are ready to roll out as soon as the winter weather hits. "our latest models are predicting anywhere between four and eight inches. so we are anticipating a pretty significant event in the vincennes district and pretty much throughout southwest indiana." all their trucks will be out in full force covering their one hundred and twenty routes. they will be doing their best to keep the roads clear of snowwhile also trying to prevent ice with salt. they suggest if you come across a plow while traveling...get behind them while keeping a safe distance. but they also give a warning to those who try to pass. "we have a saying around here. "don't crowd the plow" and that's really important because if you're making a movement or if you're in a blind spot for one of these trucks and they need to make a sudden movement they're not going to see you and that could be a potential disaster." no matter how the weather develops over the next couple days. locals like mcmillan just hopes everyone will drive with caution no matter what. "slow it down, there's not hurry. if you want to get there in one piece or get home in once piece that's the main thing. take your time, you always got tomorrow . in-dot also suggests downloading their cell phone app. they say from there... you can get updates on state roads that might be affected by winter weather. back to you.