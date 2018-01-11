Speech to Text for Jordan Barnes emerging as one of MVC top players

buzzer to give isu a thrilling 69-67 win over northern iowa.... while murphy got the attention for the game- winner, it was jordan barnes who once again carried isu.... the sophomore guard scored a career-high 27 points.....he was really unguardable over the final 25 minutes of last nights game... uni had no answer for his patent step back jumper..... panthers head coach ben jacobsen knows the rest of the league will have their hands full the next couple years trying to stop barnes! [546]jordan barnes-sot i think he's improved as much or more than anybody in the league. his ability to step back into that long jumpshot is a hard one to defend. he can do it going either way. he's really improved. here's a look at the answer to today's