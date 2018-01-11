Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve/Loogootee preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>> [crying]weather could cancelf high school basketball games tomorrow night, but if everything goes on as planned.... boy do we have some great rivalry games in the wabash valley.... one of the bigger games in the area has class 1a, number four barr-reeve visiting loogootee... these two just faced each other 13 days ago in the video your watching, the vikings pulled out a close 37-33 win over the lions.... barr- reeve has won six straight in this rivalry...loogo otee knows ending that streak won't be easy friday..... you know its right in our backyard, barr-reeve is. pretty fimiliar with each other. we've had some close games. last game was a low scoring game. we'd like to play more uptempo this time and speed things up. both teams are familiar with each other. this has always been a team difficult facing one time. facing twice in a three week period. we have to go on their floor and be that much better. another rivalry showdown takes place