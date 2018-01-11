wx_icon Terre Haute 41°

wx_icon Robinson 33°

wx_icon Zionsville 47°

wx_icon Rockville 41°

wx_icon Casey 25°

wx_icon Brazil 41°

wx_icon Marshall 41°

Clear
Weather Alerts: Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee preview

Rivals set to meet in Loogootee

Posted: Thu Jan 11 14:13:14 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 11 14:13:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve/Loogootee preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>> [crying]weather could cancelf high school basketball games tomorrow night, but if everything goes on as planned.... boy do we have some great rivalry games in the wabash valley.... one of the bigger games in the area has class 1a, number four barr-reeve visiting loogootee... these two just faced each other 13 days ago in the video your watching, the vikings pulled out a close 37-33 win over the lions.... barr- reeve has won six straight in this rivalry...loogo otee knows ending that streak won't be easy friday..... you know its right in our backyard, barr-reeve is. pretty fimiliar with each other. we've had some close games. last game was a low scoring game. we'd like to play more uptempo this time and speed things up. both teams are familiar with each other. this has always been a team difficult facing one time. facing twice in a three week period. we have to go on their floor and be that much better. another rivalry showdown takes place

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It