Speech to Text for News 10 Mid-Day Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

then snow as a cold front moves through. lows tonight drop to 23 and it will be slippery. snow continues tomorrow; cloudy with a high at 27. accumulations are expected. most of the activity will taper off tomorrow night, with lows sinking into the teens; wind chill could drop to single digits. sunshine sunday, a high at 22. while you may enjoy today's continue tonight changing over into sleet - and then snow as a cold front moves through. lows tonight drop to 23 and it will be slippery. snow continues tomorrow; cloudy with a high at 27. accumulations are expected. most of the activity will taper off tomorrow night, with lows sinking into the teens; wind chill could drop to single digits. sunshine sunday, a high at 22. [c3]ponds are thawing-vo while you may enjoy today's "mild temperatures" continue tonight changing over into sleet - and then snow as a cold front moves through. lows tonight drop to 23 and it will be slippery. snow continues tomorrow; cloudy with a high at 27. accumulations are expected. most of the activity will taper off tomorrow night, with lows sinking into the teens; wind chill could drop to single digits. sunshine sunday, a high at 22. [c3]ponds are thawing-vo while you may enjoy today's "mild temperatures" continue tonight changing over into sleet - and then snow as a cold front moves through. lows tonight drop to 23 and it will be slippery. snow continues tomorrow; cloudy with a high at 27. accumulations are expected. most of the activity will taper off tomorrow night, with lows sinking into the teens; wind chill could drop to single digits. sunshine sunday, a high at 22. [c3]ponds are thawing-vo while you may enjoy today's "mild temperatures" continue tonight changing over into sleet - and then snow as a cold front moves through. lows tonight drop to 23 and it will be slippery. snow continues tomorrow; cloudy with a high at 27. accumulations are expected. most of the activity will taper off tomorrow night, with lows sinking into the teens; wind chill could drop to single digits. sunshine sunday, a high at 22. [c3]ponds are thawing-vo while you may enjoy today's "mild temperatures" -- they do bring some "potential dangers".