Speech to Text for Autopsy scheduled for victim of Sullivan County house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the victim in a deadly fire. it happened yesterday morning -- in sullivan county. news 10's kiley thomas has been in sullivan already "this morning" and bring us the newest information in the investigation. house completely destroyed. the fire killed "one man" in side a the time. the family also lost their dog in the fire. investigators do not suspect foul play. this is still an active scene for investigators. authorities are not releasing the victim's name until autoposy results are back. those could come as early as this morning. a search continues this morning-- as -- investigators look to find who set