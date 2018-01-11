wx_icon Terre Haute 58°

Pottery Class

Pottery Class

Posted: Thu Jan 11 04:58:06 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 11 04:58:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

the wheel? pottery wheel that is! on the potter's wheel, practice techniques of wheel- throwing, glazing and firing. come create a masterpiece you can show off to your friends and family! classes are coming up at the torner center in deming park in terre haute. january 12: throw january 15: trim january 26: glaze noon - 3 p.m. $35/three sessions 232-0147 www.terrehaut e.in.gov/ parks

