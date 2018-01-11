Speech to Text for Bonnie Husband leaves out dream going to IU game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rival indiana university. sports 10's casey miller has the story of a long-time fan who's seeing the hoosiers from a whole new perspective. more than 17 thousand people packed into i-u's assembly hall.. cheering on the hoosiers against penn state. and in that sea of people.. 88 year-old bonnie husband. "just being caught up with the crowd. oh it was exciting. very exciting." she's been a hoosier fan for more than 50 years.. "i remember a lot of things that happened and a lot of the boys that played." and in all that time.. this terre haute resident had only seen the hoosiers on t-v.. "i kept watching them on the floor because i wanted to see them alive, but every once in a while i'd look up at the big screen." with the help of cobblestone crossing's live a dream program.. husband made her first trip to assembly hall after half a century. "oh i was thrilled. really thrilled. i just couldn't believe it." "once we met, we immediately clicked over iu basketball. i started thinking about and thought why not see if we can take her to a game and things just started rolling from there." allison gard is an i-u grad who works at cobblestone.. and she helped arrange a special tour of assembly hall.. including a look at the equipment room.. the court.. and some hoosier history. "she knew all these players and who they were and that was completely over my head." husband has seen a lot of i-u basketball over the years.. but never like this. "here you've got all the excitement and at home you've just got yourselves. but here you've got all these people and they're all excited and cheering." "it made me happy sitting next to her and seeing her get excited and clapping and cheering them on when they would score or make a three pointer or a big play. just seeing her get so happy and excited made it worth it for me to make the trip up here." an hour's drive from home.. for the trip of a lifetime.. in terre haute. casey miller. sports 10. the pacers were looking to stretch their winning streak to three straight, they hosted the heat