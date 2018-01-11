wx_icon Terre Haute 57°

Rose-Hulman beats Franklin

Engineers win 69-66

Posted: Wed Jan 10 20:50:10 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 10 20:50:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman beats Franklin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

win, the engineers hosted franklin.... charlie aimone takes the cross court pass and splashes home a three for rose... the former terre haute north star was feeling it... aimone comes off the screen ready to shoot ....he's again money from downtown...... aimone later in the first half puts it on the floor....draws the contact and scores.... he had a team-high 17 points... rose-hulman wins their seventh straight, 69-66.....thanks to a three at the buzzer from grant collier.... [f8]bonnie's first game-pkg when it comes to history.. few basketball programs can

