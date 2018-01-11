Speech to Text for ISU beats UNI

sycamores are just two and five in game decided by five points or less.. isu played in another close game tonight at home versus northern iowa, could they finally pull one out ... sycamore freshman clayton hughes throws down the alley-oop ..... jordan barnes was ridiculous tonight.... how do you defend that step back jumper, you don't.... isu trailed 38-31 at the break... less than a minute to go in the game... barnes somehow banks in two... he scored 27, grabbed nine boards....both were career-highs... isu 65- 62..... 19 seconds to go.... isu holding on to a 67-65 lead....the sycamores careless with the basketball turn it over... uni gets a layup to tie it at 67 with eight seconds to play ... sycamores with a chance to win it.... you know who's going to shoot it....barnes misses the three but brandon murphy is there for the tip in at the buzzer to win it for isu... sycamores finally win a close game....isu wins 69-67....brandon murphy said after the game he didn't want to play extra basketball .... [f6]isu uni-sot rose-hulman men's basketball was going for a seventh straight