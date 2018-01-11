Speech to Text for Power to the Polls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

milestone. january 20th marks the one year anniversary of the women's march on washington. in honor of that anniversary, women in indiana will march to the statehouse in indianapolis. it's called power to the polls! news 10 spoke to organizers of the event today. they say it's just one way to reclaim their state. "it's really for everyone. women's march and our allies. reclaiming our state. saying we need to get involved in local politics. our main message is register to vote. get involved. understand what's going on at the local level." there is a bus leaving that leaves from terre haute for this march. tickets cost 34 dollars. for more information on how to register just head to w- t-h-i-tv dot com.