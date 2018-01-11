Speech to Text for The Social Justice League

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

up to inequality. the social justice league in terre haute says they want you to be part of change. news 10's alia blackburn joins us now in our studio. she has more on what they're doing to get "you" involved. terre haute is the only indiana city listed to celebrate a national day of racial healing. that's according to the w-k- kellogg foundation website. in its second year -- this national movement is meant to bring everyone and their differences closer together. in the city of terre haute... some say there's room for opportunity. "terre haute has the potential to be a great melting pot, you already have the people here... you already have the melting pot." but for lisa wood -- it's reality that not every opportunity comes equal. "there's certain areas in terre haute, you know, if you're a person of color or if you're not.. you know .. you better not go to and you know that." a post on facebook led her and social justice league member beth duley to this room at central christian church. "i feel like ... the need to do something." a solution in working together to find racial healing. brainstorming on a one-day event -- focused on acceptance and equality. "you can't hate somebody that you know, and you know their struggle and listen to them... you cant be afraid of somebody that you spend time with and find out who they are." a plan for music -- fun -- and good company.... "it's relationships and that's what changes things..." creating that change together... an opportunity that wood says everyone can embrace. "we're all the same on the inside, we all bleed red... we're all united.. and this thing is really going to get everybody united and get us together." national day of racial healing is january 16th. the event kicks off tuesday night at 5:30 at central christian church in terre haute. we have the address and contact information on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. back to you. many women across the u.s. will soon honor a