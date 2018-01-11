wx_icon Terre Haute 57°

wx_icon Robinson 54°

wx_icon Zionsville 53°

wx_icon Rockville 57°

wx_icon Casey 54°

wx_icon Brazil 57°

wx_icon Marshall 57°

Clear

Norm Loudermilk running for office

Norm Loudermilk running for office

Posted: Wed Jan 10 19:44:18 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 10 19:44:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Norm Loudermilk running for office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the ballot. today was the first day of filing for candidates in indiana elections. early this evening norm loudermilk had a big announcement! loudermilk is running for state representative in district 43. he's the current terre haute assistant fire chief. loudermilk previously served as a city councilman. he says it's important to have someone representing the area who understands local needs. several candidates filed for office

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It