Speech to Text for Norm Loudermilk running for office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the ballot. today was the first day of filing for candidates in indiana elections. early this evening norm loudermilk had a big announcement! loudermilk is running for state representative in district 43. he's the current terre haute assistant fire chief. loudermilk previously served as a city councilman. he says it's important to have someone representing the area who understands local needs. several candidates filed for office