Speech to Text for State of the State Focus Group on Economy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for growing the state economy... and creating jobs. we reported on indiana governor eric holcomb's annual address last night. now... news 10's heather good has more from a special focus group. we invited a small group here -- to wthi -- to watch the state of the state address. members of that group say they were not surprised the governor spent roughly half his speech talking in some way about jobs and the economy... but -- they do have questions about how he plans to reach the goals he listed... and how terre haute fits in to his vision. "anyone can set a goal. you need a plan to get there." indiana republican governor eric holcomb says the state's "greatest challenge" is too many hoosiers lack the skills they need for jobs open right now... and jobs that could open tomorrow. "this is the issue of the decade, and we don't have a day to waste." members of this focus group agree -- it's an important topic... but say they are not sure the governor's plan goes far enough. for example... nearly half a million adults in the state do not have a high school diploma. the governor set a goal to help thirty thousand of them get a better job. "you have this many people who don't have one and we're going to focus on getting this many people, that's nice but it's just the beginning. it's a baby step. sorry, that's not enough." the focus group also asked... if there are so many jobs unfilled right now because no one can do them... what good will it do to reach the governor's next goal of bringing 35-thousand new jobs to the state? "what is the plan to create them, what is the plan to ensure we have the workforce that is educated for those as well?" the governor did not mention terre haute in his address ... and the focus group agreed they were not surprised. they talked about the city's potential ... and why it is up to the people to move terre haute forward. "how do we get these individuals who are graduating and going to school to invest and stay in terre haute? is terre haute one of those segments where part of that thirty-five thousand jobs will be created?" the economy was not the only topic of the governor's address. next... we'll hear from the focus group about the opioid epidemic. that's tomorrow night on myfox 10 and news 10 nightwatch. to read governor eric holcomb's address ... visit