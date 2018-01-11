Speech to Text for Ponds are Thawing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

some potential dangers. local ponds and lakes were frozen. now.. they're thawing. that means the ice has weakened. this freezing.. thawing... and re-freezing is often called "rotten ice." indiana conservation officers want "you" to keep an eye on people near local ponds or waterways. if god forbid, someone falls through keep their head above water. that's gonna be one of the most important factors in keeping them alive. at least 4 inches of ice is recommended for ice fishing... five inches for snowmobiling. here are some things you can do to stay safe... you should test the thickness of ice with an ice auger. always wear a life jacket. also have ropes.. or ice hooks with you. [b5]first weather-wx center turning to the weather department...