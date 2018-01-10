Speech to Text for Getting Financially Fit in 2018

be smarter with money in 20-18... news 10's lacey clifton is live in downtown terre haute. she joins us with more on how to get on track. who doesn't want more money in their wallet? i'm here live at edward jones in terre haute. it's a company dedicated to financial advice. so i reached out to an expert and an everyday person about ways to make your dollar go farther. barb degrandchamp was a homemaker for many years. she entered the workforce later in life. and now on the verge of retirement -- she's seen big changes in people's money habits. "the things that do fall by the wayside are sometimes it's the clipping the coupons, stopping at multiple grocery stores for the sales, the planning the meals, the packing the lunches for your spouse or yourself for the next day." spending less money is the third highest new year's resolution. degrandchamp says she focused on this step her entire adult life. "we didn't spend a lot of money in restaurants, we didn't spend a lot of money on concert tickets or sporting events. we poured it all into the family." many grow impatient while trying to get fiscally fit. edward jones financial advisor kris comar says be patient -- and focus on consistency. "being financially stable is kind of like being physically fit. you've got to establish a plan, see where you're at, and work toward those goals. it's a lifelong process. not a one-day fix, not a thirty day challenge, this is a life long plan in process." by degrandchamp committing to living within her means -- she and her husband put three daughters through college. and her biggest piece of advice to her daughters... "save young. if you save young and then stop saving from 35 on then you're still better off than if you start saving at 30 and save until you're 60." now you may look at degrandchamp and start to compare your life to hers. comar says it's important that you focus on your goals and your changes. reporting live from edward jones in terre haute -- i'm lacey clifton for news 10.