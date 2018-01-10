Speech to Text for Vincennes Version 2.0

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the city of vincennes is looking into making some changes downtown. but the new changes aren't ones you can "see"... unless yo have your phone. wireless internet has become such a necessity... even when you're out shopping. the geek book is a up and coming comic store located on main street. they enjoy their location but the lack of phone service sometimes affects their business. "so we see a lot of customers have to go outside to check their phones and stuff. during the bad weather if you have something special going on, it's not opportunity's you want to miss on having customers having to keep walking outside." that's why tim salters of the vincennes city council pitched an idea at their last meeting. that is adding wifi and charging stations to main street, the riverwalk and the city parks. it's a move being seen all across the nation. "wifi is a thing that people market. businesses, churches, anywhere including non for profits. like we offer all this, well we need to offer this as a city as well." "the vincennes city council hopes these upgrades with wifi and charging ports on main street will bring in new business. as well as bring new visitors to its parks." by having these upgrades in these places the city hope visitors or shoppers will spend more time there. overall helping out local businesses downtown. "i hope its another selling point for people. that hey look what vincennes is doing. we're thinking forward, we're progressing, we're moving forward not backward." a move that even local business like the geek boom hopes this will help their business for the better. "i think that's just one more step on pushing us forward into the 21st century and kind of get up with the game and compete a little bit more with these bigger communities." they're now looking into local tech industries to start looking into these changes. salters hope to have a rough plan pitched in the upcoming council meetings. back to you.