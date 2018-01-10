Speech to Text for Smoke Detectors and THFD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

safe during an emergency. but the terre haute fire department said that's only when used correctly. news 10 spoke with fire leaders today. they say the kitchen is "not" a good place for a smoke alarm. instead they should be placed outside or inside your bedroom, on every floor and in your basements and attics. if you don't have a smoke alarm... getting one is an easy fix! the organization "protect the precious" collects donations to make sure every fire department has those resources available. "unfortunately it was started due to death of a family who had a smoke alarm in their house but had no batteries in it. the batteries were removed so it's no good. so protect the precious is a great organization. " if you need a "free" smoke detector ....stop by any terre haute fire department. we saw a mix of new and old names who