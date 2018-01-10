Speech to Text for Shingles Shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"shingles". prevention aimed at adults over 50. news 10's, abby kirk, is live in the studio with more. health experts recommend you get the new vaccine---shing-- rix . they want adults over 50 to have it... even if you already got the older one. this will help protect against getting that painful rash...no one wants. chickenpox is an itchy-blister like rash on the skin... it's commonly seen in childhood... nat it's creeps into your adulthood as well .. "that virus kind of stays dormant...or kind of just rests in your body." a higher risk... of getting the condition...called shingles. "it's a viral infection." and if you ask pharamacist, gina games.... nat ...shes says it's no fun.... "it can be a rash that is itchy or blistery and it can be extremely painful." now... "it's a brand new shingle shot." a new vaccine is being offered... nat and games says it more effective...then past shingle vaccines. "it's almost 95 percent effective." it's almost 40 percent more effective .... nat what used to be a one-time vaccine...is now a two-time... "you get the first dose now and then 2 to 6 months you'll get the second dose." giving you more years...of protection .... "people need to realize that this is the next step to preventing it." games says if you've already had shingles, you may still need the "new" vaccine. it's uncommon, but shingles can strike again. she says you may experience a little bit of muscle soreness or redness from the shot...but that's only temporary. back to you.