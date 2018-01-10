wx_icon Terre Haute 57°

Clay County Barricade update

Posted: Wed Jan 10 15:16:56 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 10 15:16:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Clay County Barricade update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

murder. this comes after a police stand-off. it's a story we first brought you last night on news 10 on my fox 10. the situation began at a home in knightsville. that's where they responded to reports of shots fired. the clay county sheriff's office says a man barricaded himself inside the home. deputies say he fired a gun inside that home and toward police. the man eventually surrendered to authorities. that suspect has been identified as michael conley of knightsville. he also faces charges of intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon.

