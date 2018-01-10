wx_icon Terre Haute 53°

One dead after early morning house fire in Sullivan County

Posted: Wed Jan 10 09:32:43 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 10 09:32:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

Speech to Text for One dead after early morning house fire in Sullivan County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"sullivan county sheriff" -- "clark cottom" who says-- they are currently looking into "a fatal fire". this is new for you this midday. officials report the fire started just before 6 am in the 5900 block of east private road 375 n that is about six miles east of sullivan sheriff cottom said the indiana state fire marshal is on the scene and will help determine the cause of the fire at this time it is believed one adult male died in the fire. the victim's name will be released at a later date, pending autopsy and positive identification. foul play is not suspected at this time. [b5]mud slide-vo we continue

