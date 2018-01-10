wx_icon Terre Haute 53°

wx_icon Robinson 52°

wx_icon Zionsville 51°

wx_icon Rockville 53°

wx_icon Casey 52°

wx_icon Brazil 53°

wx_icon Marshall 53°

Clear

Chamber of Commerce City Update

Chamber of Commerce City Update

Posted: Wed Jan 10 04:45:15 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 10 04:45:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

Speech to Text for Chamber of Commerce City Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

has a brand new website that provides info about services to chamber members. terrehautechamber.com it will include blogs, weekly news letters and much more. mayor duke bennett will update everyone on the city. it's a breakfast held at the meadows on january 18th. you'll get a look back and 2017 and a look ahead to 2018. the event gets underway at 8 a.m. tickets are available online at terrehautecha mber.com. you can also call haynes about the terre haute chamber of commerce's update for 2018. the chamber has a brand new website that provides info about services to chamber members. terrehautechamber.com it will include blogs, weekly news letters and much more. mayor duke bennett will update everyone on the city. it's a breakfast held at the meadows on january 18th. you'll get a look back and 2017 and a look ahead to 2018. the event gets underway at 8 a.m. tickets are available online at terrehautecha mber.com. you can also call haynes about the terre haute chamber of commerce's update for 2018. the chamber has a brand new website that provides info about services to chamber members. terrehautechamber.com it will include blogs, weekly news letters and much more. mayor duke bennett will update everyone on the city. it's a breakfast held at the meadows on january 18th. you'll get a look back and 2017 and a look ahead to 2018. the event gets underway at 8 a.m. tickets are available online at terrehautecha mber.com. you can also call right now -- search and rescue efforts are underway in

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It