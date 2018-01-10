Speech to Text for Chamber of Commerce City Update

has a brand new website that provides info about services to chamber members. terrehautechamber.com it will include blogs, weekly news letters and much more. mayor duke bennett will update everyone on the city. it's a breakfast held at the meadows on january 18th. you'll get a look back and 2017 and a look ahead to 2018. the event gets underway at 8 a.m. tickets are available online at terrehautecha mber.com. you can also call haynes about the terre haute chamber of commerce's update for 2018. the chamber