Clear

News 10 This Morning Weather

News 10 This Morning Weather

Posted: Wed Jan 10 04:44:30 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 10 04:44:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight and into tomorrow. lows stay steady in the 50s tonight; then warm and breezy tomorrow with a high at 59. a wintry-mix will develop tomorrow night; lows at 28. then, a chance for that wintry-mix to turn into all snow on friday; a high at 32. it'll stay chilly through the weekend.

