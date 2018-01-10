Speech to Text for Dangerous chemical expected in more than half of homes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

could have an "unwelcomed guest" in your house right now. its name is "radon". it's a "colorless" -- "odorless" gas that can seep into your home. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain -- how to protect you and your family. ////////// at "6:30" -- we told you about the dangers of radon. it's a gas that can get into your home. you can't see it -- taste it -- or smell it. it often goes unnoticed -- it can even become deadly. according to the "e-p-a" -- radon is the second leading cause for lung cancer. the gas breaks down into lead and other harmful chemicals. those chemicals then get into your air and water. thankfully -- there's a soluation! homeowners often call "rick louderback" who tests for radon. he uses the device you see there on your screen to detect the gas. then -- gets homeowners the help they need. get this -- "louderback" tells me more than "half" of homes likely have "radon" in them right now.