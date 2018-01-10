Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield beats Arcola

best stories in the wabash valley this boys basketball season .... at 13 wins this year, the warriors have already surpassed their win total from a season ago... casey-westfield was on the road tonight at arcola... nice extra pass by casey lead to a corner three from kyle carver ......... one guy that doesn't get enough attention in the area is luke richard....the casey big man is a stud.... he runs the floor and gets the easy layup ....warriors up four ..... freshman noah livingston with some nice defense....he gets the steal and easy hoop the other way for casey.... casey-westfield rolls 60-35......warriors improve to 14-3 on the season..... west vigo entertained clay city.... ethan burgess