wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

wx_icon Robinson 36°

wx_icon Zionsville 33°

wx_icon Rockville 38°

wx_icon Casey 36°

wx_icon Brazil 38°

wx_icon Marshall 38°

Clear

Terre Haute North vs WRV Girls

Terre Haute North Girls

Posted: Tue Jan 09 20:30:58 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 09 20:30:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute North vs WRV Girls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

guard aundrea kearschner with a beautiful assist to shae-lynn bell who banks in two of her game-high 13 points....lady patriots opened the game on a seven-ohh run.... north leaves sydney stahl open....the wrv junior makes them pay with the three... lady patriots freshman anslee michael is always ready to shoot ....she comes off the bench and swishes one from downtown.... terre haute north wins 59-41...lady patriots have now won back to back games for the first tmie this season .... tonight a 50 percent chance

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It