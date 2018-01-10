wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

West Vigo vs Clay City

basketball team has turned things around.... the vikings tonight were looking for their third win in the their last four games.. west vigo entertained clay city.... ethan burgess catches it in the post, turns ....banks in two and draws the foul....west vigo up 18 in the third quarter.. corbin crosby is always someone clay city can count on.... the senior says 1-2-3 ... fourth quarter.... great passing by west vigo leads to an easy layup for robert dickerson.... the sophomore has been playing great, he had a game-high 22 points .... west vigo stays hot, vikings win 54-40 over clay city.... terre haute north girls hosted wrv.... north point

