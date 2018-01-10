Speech to Text for Loyal Vets Battalion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the "loyal veterans batallion" is trying to help people in need in vigo county. news 10's alia blackburn caught up with them today. she joins us now with more. you may remember the faithful veteran guide detachment -- an outreach ministry of united methodist temple church. we introduced you to them back in november. the loyal veterans batallion is a springboard off that group -- but their mission to help others is no different. in a single meeting -- like this one -- these sets of hands refill and recycle hundreds of hotel bottles of shampoo and conditioner. they even clean bars of soap and refold linens and sheets. the donations -- all from local hotels and the community -- come with a purpose of going right back into vigo county. it's a task -- these volunteers don't seek recognition for. in fact -- they didn't even want to go on camera. but admin coordinator -- michael egy says all it takes is a call that an organization or person is in need of their items -- and they come running. "we don't want to sit on food, we dont want to sit on sheets and linens and soaps... we want to get those out into the hands of the people that need it." egy and volunteers told me -- now is the time to get involved. they see a lot of help come in november and december -- but after that it tends to fade out. if you're an organization that needs items -- or you'd like to donate or volunteer your time ... you can visit our website wthi-tv-dot com for a list and contact information. back to you. a local college is letting go of