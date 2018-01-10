Speech to Text for State of the State recap

state tonight... the republican touched on issues including the economy and workforce development... the opioid epidemic... and civility. our very own heather good watched the speech with a focus group. she joins us now will more... patrece... we invited a small group inside wthi to watch the governor's address. you'll be hearing more from them in the days ahead... but tonight they say -- overall -- they were not surprised by what eric holcomb had to say. nearly half the address in some way dealt with the state economy... growing jobs... and improving the workforce. holcomb touted the state's triple-a rating... and the 2-billion dollars in the state's savings account. he went on to say the greatest challenge facing hoosiers is a lack of education... preparing them for future jobs. he outlined a list of goals to get people to work including... helping people go back to college to get a degree... working with companies to train and hirer employees... and educating inmates so they can get jobs when they get out of prison. "add this all up, and we're talking about more than one million of our fellow hoosiers that need and can be skilled up. let's give them the tools they need to reach their full potential." governor holcomb also touched on technology jobs. later this week you'll hear more from our focus group about their thoughts on the governor's economic goals and plan. it was no surprise to members of the focus group... the governor focused next on attacking the opioid epidemic. the governor presented four points ... he says are part of a balanced approach. the first is requiring doctors use a statewide drug monitoring system. the second is increasing the number of opioid treatment locations statewide from 18 to 27. the governor wants to improve reporting of overdose deaths... and strengthen enforcement efforts... " if you deal or manufacture illegal drugs that result in someone's death, you will be charged with our highest- level felony and you will go to prison for a long, long time." hoosier state infant mortality rates ... and the assessment of the indiana department of chld services were also noted. missing from the address was any talk of cbd oil... mental health issues... or sunday alcohol sales. now... i discussed these issues with our focus group. you will hear more from them in the coming days as we address these issue more in depth. back to you. the governor also honored a woman who's