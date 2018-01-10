Speech to Text for Vincennes University Fall Guy Truck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

five years.. and a lot of talent to create. vincennes university had a replica of the truck used in the 80's t-v show, "fall guy." students and faculty in the automotive club built the truck. it's now on the way to scottsdale, arizona... for auction. the "college of technology" hopes to use money from the truck for scholarships .. and a new project! the indiana hooisers take on penn state at