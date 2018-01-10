wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

Vincennes University Fall Guy Truck

Posted: Tue Jan 09 19:59:53 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 09 19:59:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

five years.. and a lot of talent to create. vincennes university had a replica of the truck used in the 80's t-v show, "fall guy." students and faculty in the automotive club built the truck. it's now on the way to scottsdale, arizona... for auction. the "college of technology" hopes to use money from the truck for scholarships .. and a new project! the indiana hooisers take on penn state at

