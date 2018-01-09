Speech to Text for Vermillion County Courthouse Shadowing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

courthouse by sheriff's escort today. they met a probation officer -- the judge -- and more. it may sound like they're in hot water -- but that couldn't be farther from the truth. news 10's lacey clifton explains. nat "so have you ever heard of probation? what do you know about it? 'um, it's like..' not from personal experience right?" laughter nathan roderick and adam waldrop are high school seniors in vermillion county. it might look like they're in trouble with the law, but they're not. this week they're learning about it. "we're trying to educate these young people about what each one of these elected office holders do and i think it is very important." tuesday was the first commissioner's mentoring program session of 2018. the sheriff took the students to the court house. then... they registered to vote, and met everyone from the county judge on down. commissioner tim yocum started the program 3 years ago. "i didn't have any idea how this all worked coming into this so now i have a little idea." nat gavel "now both boys have said that they're not necessarily interested in government as a field, but yocum says it's important, massively important, that they learn how it works." "these are future leaders these are the ones that are going to take care of this county and i often look as i see these young people come up, there's so many of them with so much potential." "that's the beauty part of government, is that everyone has their own individual view point there isn't just one set view on one issue." reporting in vermillion county this is the first and last time i want to see you in a police car and appearing before a judge lacey clifton, news 10. yocum says he'd like to see other counties adopt programs like this one. county reps who are interested can contact yocum. we have his contact information on w-t-h-i tv dot com. i'll have your