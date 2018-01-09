Speech to Text for Children's Museum snow science

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

... budding scientists in terre haute! the "terre haute children's museum" hosted a special snow-themed tot time today. it fits perfectly with our recent winter weather! they learned how each snowflake is unique. toddlers made a snowstorm in a jar... played with "snow- dough".. and even built a snow-flake! we talked to one mom who was glad to have some fun with her son indoors. it was really nice to just have this morning time to just do activities together and.. memories.. just all about memories. "tot time programs" are held on the second and fourth tuesdays of each month. parent participation is mandatory. we've linked you to information about the program on our website.. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com.