New pizza restaurant location

one local restaurant has added a new location. news 10 caught up with the owners of the pizza gallery today. they showed off their newest location on east davis drive. that's just near terre haute south vigo high school. this is the business's third location. the pizza gallery already had a home in clay city and on wabash avenue in terre haute. owners say they're excited for the new opportunities this presents. "we look forward to after school crowds. and basketball games. football games and other sporting events. " signs for the new location are supposed to be up by tomorrow. but the restaurant is open and ready for business right now. there are young