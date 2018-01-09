Speech to Text for Dog shot in Loogootee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a surprise that has her taking action. someone shot her dog on "her" property... news 10's abby kirk is live in the studio to tell us more. tammy golden retriever was shot in her front leg...last wednesday.... confused and scared....ziggle r says an incident like this raises a lot of concerns.... tammy will tell you she is an animal lover.... ....enough love for 2 cats... 4 horses nat ...and 6 dogs... nat ...meet maggie... nat ziggler's 6 year old golden retriever .... "she is as loving as they come..." who last wednesday...had quite the suprise... "i thought maybe she stepped on something or maybe something poked her..." her 14-year old ...just home from school....let the dogs out to go to the bathroom.... "he looked out and saw maggie fall..." ...he watched through the window.... as their dog "maggie" went down in pain.... nat "she was bleeding really bad..." a bullet... straight to her front left leg.... "he said it was either a 22 gage or a high powered rifle." and...terrifying for zigg-gler... "if somebody would have hit my children ...i mean i just don't understand the rationale." of the thought that...it could have been one of her kids instead.... "it just raises alot of concerns..." a deputy and animal control investigated her propety.... but, still have no answers as to who may have shot her dog .... "the location she was at....the time frame it was in...and when easton went and got her...i don't know who else could have shot her..." zigg---gler... thinks that all signs point to her neighbor ...whose house faces the direction her dog was shot.... "i called the neighbor ..." she got no answer .... police later interviewed her neighbor....who confirmed to them... that he was home during those hours... and does own firearms .... but he says...he did not shoot dog.... "somebody did it... somebody shot our dog ....the bullet is in her leg." police say it could take up to one more week to find some answers... for now, zigg-gler, hopes her situation serves as a lesson to everyone. back to you. [b11]iv bag shortage union-vo one local hospital reacts to a national