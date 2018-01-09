Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail assessment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

jail.. now it appears one outspoken citizens group is in "agreement" with the commissioners on one thing. news 10's jon swaner is live at the vigo county courthouse. he caught up with both sides. he joins us now with more. patrece and rondrell, we've covered a number of disagreements between county leaders and citizens for better government in vigo county. having said that ... they both agree on a special needs assessment for the county's criminal justice system. ////////// the vigo county commissioners met tuesday morning. county attorney michael wright answered many questions from attorney jerry mcglone. mcglone has been consulting the "members of citizens for better vigo county government" for a few weeks now. and.. he has a main priority.. "getting a firm to do a special needs assessment in order to decide what we need in the way of a new jail or what ever the conclusion may be." wright said the commissioners and three council members have interviewed a handful of firms. two have submitted proposals. one more was to be interviewed tuesday afternoon. "they are the ones who were foremost in the marion county reorganization of all their systems and all that. so, i'm really feel like this is going to be a good interview." anderson gave no timeline on when a decsion on a firm will be made... but she thinks it will be made quickly. meanwhile, mcglone's clients hope any and all proposals will be made publicly available. "i think that's essential that the public know what the proposals are. this ought not be done in secret." ///////// as far as how much the assessment will cost, the county declined to release the amounts of the two propsosals on hand. but wright indicated an assessment like this typically costs between $50 and $100 thousand dollars. we also caught up with the commissioners to ask them more about their decision to join the lawsuit