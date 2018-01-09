Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

been killed... and several homes have been lost in a massive mudslide in fire-burned areas. search dogs are being used to look for more victims on the ground. thousands of people were forced to evacuate again... after surviving several recent wildfires. the national weather service is predicting more heavy rain, flash flooding, and mud flow... in the fire burned areas. tonight a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 42 by 5am. east southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday a 50 percent chance of rain. areas of fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55. south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday night a 40 percent chance of rain. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 52. south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. [d4]tease 3 (lacey clifton)-sot tonight a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 42 by 5am. east southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday a 50 percent chance of rain. areas of fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55. south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday night a 40 percent chance of rain. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 52. south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. [d4]tease 3 (lacey clifton)-sot the best tool in education? literally.. immersing tonight a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 42 by 5am. east southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday a 50 percent chance of rain. areas of fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55. south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday night a 40 percent chance of rain. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 52. south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as tonight a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 42 by 5am. east southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday a 50 percent chance of rain. areas of fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55. south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday night a 40 percent chance of rain. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a tonight a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 42 by 5am. east southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday a 50 percent chance of rain. areas of fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55. south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday tonight a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 42 by 5am. east southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday a 50 percent chance of rain. areas of fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55. south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. wednesday night a 40 percent chance of rain. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 52. south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as tonight a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. literally..