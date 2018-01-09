Speech to Text for IV bag shortage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

reacting. news 10's "rondrell moore" breaks down the issue .. plus.. he explains "if" you'll see an impact here locally... "rondrell".... //////// you could call it very bad timing... we're right in the thick of flu season and national numbers show a shortage of i-v fluids bags.. health care workers use those bags to deliver medicine and treat dehydrated patients. they contain saline and nutrient solutions. supplies for many of those bags come from factories in puerto rico. as you know.. hurricanes ravaged the island last year. that damage temporarily stopped production there. to make matters worse... flu season has turned out to be a bad one and it came early. that means the need for iv bags has gone up.. right when the supply is low. so.. news 10 reached out to local hospitals. they say they are also dealing with the shortage.. however, they're doing what they can make sure patients are covered. //////// kristi williams 02:59:54,14 "so, some of the things we've done is give drugs or medication iv push.. so they're not in an iv bag. that can cause a little more pain to the patient, but it is an option." ///////// we also reached out to regional hospital in terre haute. they say they continue to monitor the shortage closely. they are working with their sister facilities throughout the country to make sure patients receive the highest level care. experts expect the shortage to ease very soon. supplies should be back to normal levels by march. back to you... //////////