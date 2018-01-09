wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

Judy Anderson is the new president

Posted: Tue Jan 09 14:46:45 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 09 14:46:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

colleagues on the board of commissioners.. selected "her" as this year's president. it's a position "anderson" has held "before" during her time a commissioner. besides getting the jail situation addressed.. and moving forward.. "anderson" hopes to bring "new items to their agenda". "she says".. she's especially excited for some things in the works "for the terre haute economic development corporation". anderson's current term expires at the end of 20-20. indiana governor "eric holcomb" will take to the podium

