Opioid Lawsuit in Vigo County

Posted: Tue Jan 09 14:44:56 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 09 14:44:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

ask them more about "their decision" to join "the lawsuit" "against the distributors" and "manufacturers of opioids". "commissioner judy anderson" tells "news 10".. "the commissioners" chose to join the lawsuit after talking with other counties and doing their own research. "she says".. it will cost taxpayers "nothing". "the law firm" handling the suit for vigo county.. will only get paid.. "if" "the county" receives a settlement. /////// /////// "if anything, it's a good effect for the taxpayer, because it's a reimbusement of monies that we have had to spend on our opiate problems." /////// "anderson says".. "the courts" "sheriff's office", and "the prosecutor's office" are all working to compile how much "the county" has spent "addressing our local opioid epidemic". at the start of today's meeting.. anderson's

