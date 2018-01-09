Speech to Text for Super Soup Cook-Off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and businesses at the hillcrest community center . a variety of soups will be submitted chosen by the participant. the soup cook-off will be judged by attendees. each person can vote for as many soups as they like. votes will be in the form of donations 569-6460 592-1520 www.parkevermi llioncom munityprogram center.co m break 4 [f1]weather recap-2shot near steady temps in the 30s for johnson. our soup cook -off will be a friendly competition of area churches and businesses at the hillcrest community center . a variety of soups will be submitted chosen by the participant. the soup cook-off will be judged by attendees. each person can vote for as many soups as they like. votes will be in the form of donations 569-6460 592-1520 www.parkevermi llioncom munityprogram center.co m break 4 [f1]weather recap-2shot near steady temps in the 30s for the