Indiana families hopeful about proposed ‘foster parent bill

rights". the bill -- comes as department of child services faces increased scrutiny. that's after -- the director resigned -- and expressed concerns about the safety of children. ///////////// nats: playing carrie upchurch spends most of her time watching over her family... which right now includes three foster kids and two adopted children. take sot: amo 0630 carrie upchurch 46.44 weve had 34 placements in 5 years. so every baby and every kid that comes through our door is my kid and i would treat them no different,. but she says she feels limited when it comes to her role as a foster mom. take sot: amo 0630 carrie upchurch 47.30 at the end of the day we have no rights ---butt to - 42.40 foster parents are on the front lines we do every day, 24/7, all the care doctors appointments and everything we need protections and we need help thats why she supports a bill that calls for the creation of a foster parent bill of rights. take sot: amo 0630 carrie upchurch 51.23 people will know their rights --butt to - 51.35 to be educated on that would definitely be a big step take sot: amo 0662 jon ford, r- terre haute 17.11 some of the parents want to be involved in the plan want to know some of the history of the children and right now they dont feel dcs is providing that to them ... this will put it all on the table senator jon ford says, if passed, his bill would require dcs to form a committee of foster parents and childrens agencies to work together and write the bill of rights. at least 17 states have enacted similar measures. take sot: amo 0662 jon ford, r- terre haute 17.51 theyre dealing with these kids day in day out they should have a vote in the plan of this happening today -- we'll hear from indiana