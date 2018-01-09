wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

One person hospitalized after an ambulance crashed

One person was hurt after a buggy and ambulance crashed in Daviess County.

Posted: Tue Jan 09 09:42:59 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 09 09:42:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for One person hospitalized after an ambulance crashed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

crash in daviess county last night. according to police, the ambulance was driving with its emergency lights on -- but no sirens. that's when -- the ambulance driver ... came across a group of horse and buggies. police say 19-year-old "tavis wagler" -- turned into the path of the ambulance. police say -- the driver of the ambulance... didn't have time to avoid the buggy, hitting it -- causing it to flip. a female in the buggy was taken to the hospital. terre haute police officials

