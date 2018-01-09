Speech to Text for Tuesday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the mid-30s with rain possible overnight. light rain looks possible tomorrow, more fog, and a high at 52. then, stead in the 50s tomorrow night. rain chances hang in the forecast on thursday; a high nearing 60. then, unsettled weather, and getting cooler by week's end. you'll soon be able to enjoy a slice of pizza in a new spot in the morning - otherwise, mainly cloudy a high at 39. tonight, temps stay steady in the mid-30s with rain possible overnight. light rain looks possible tomorrow, more fog, and a high at 52. then, stead in the 50s tomorrow night. rain chances hang in the forecast on thursday; a high nearing 60. then, unsettled weather, and getting cooler by week's end. [h3]fourth quarter to bar and pizza joint at roving)-vo you'll soon be able to enjoy a slice of pizza in a new spot in the morning - otherwise, mainly cloudy a high at 39. tonight, temps stay steady in the mid-30s with rain possible overnight. light rain looks possible tomorrow, more fog, and a high at 52. then, stead in the 50s tomorrow night. rain chances hang in the forecast on thursday; a high nearing 60. then, unsettled weather, and getting cooler by week's end. [h3]fourth quarter to bar and pizza joint at roving)-vo you'll soon be able to enjoy a slice of pizza in a new spot in the morning - otherwise, mainly cloudy a high at 39. tonight, temps stay steady in the mid-30s with rain possible overnight. light rain looks possible tomorrow, more fog, and a high at 52. then, stead in the 50s tomorrow night. rain chances hang in the forecast on thursday; a high nearing 60. then, unsettled weather, and getting cooler by week's end. [h3]fourth quarter to bar and pizza joint at roving)-vo you'll soon be able to enjoy a slice of pizza in a