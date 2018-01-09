Speech to Text for VCSC meeting

kids in vigo county. board president jackie lower is setting the tone of no nonsense in her new role. just before the meeting's end tonight -- she addressed a situation about namecalling of students at terre haute south vigo high school. her comments -- just one of the several examples that lower says she is and always has been advocating for your kids. nats "i think the line was crossed" "we are not going to tolerate students and others calling our kids thugs." disappointing words wrap up monday night's vigo county school board meeting... jackie lower "you don't name call students and expect that there's not going to be any feedback from that or criticism." jackie lower setting the tone in her new role as board president... that's after she says someone from a professional organization called terre haute south students "thugs" on social media on friday. "i think it referred to the game, the girls basketball game and i think it was a rough game, but to get to name calling by what i consider a professional person is not acceptable." a former teacher and terre haute native... advocating for kids is one of the high priorities on her agenda... now president -- she says this year already looks to be a tremendous challenge. "number one is to get education to the community as far as the needs for the schools and to get their input." after disappointing turnouts for several openhouses at vigo county's 3 high schools... lower says she's calling for more community involvement when it comes to the future of terre haute north -- south and west vigo. "there needs to be conversation, and we're gonna have to have lots of opportunities for that conversation other than the school board meetings." lower says more concerns will surface as the year goes on... but for now -- her focus she says is doing whats best for not only vigo county -- but the kids. "they carry a lot of baggage and they have to deal with a lot of stuff that they shouldnt have to, and im just a big supporter of kids so i will always speak out on their behalf." other items of business on tonight's agenda included the 4-and-a-half percent raise for different employee groups. superintendent danny tanoos says teachers received theirs at the beginning of the school year. back to you... the highest ranking officer in the