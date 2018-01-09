Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police Applicant Rules

police officials say they want "you" to know... they're doing all they can to get the best people on the force. the department is proposing changes to it's application process. news 10's heather good has more. assistant terre haute police chief shawn keen says... interest in police work has sharply decreased in the last two decades. he hopes by opening up the application process each year -- instead of every two -- more qualified people will take jobs here. across the country... and right here at home... authorities say fewer people are pursuing careers in law enforcement. in the last twenty years -- assistant police chief shawn keen says -- the number of officer applicants has dropped sixty- six percent. "in 1997 we had over three hundred applicants which created a qualified hiring list of approximately sixty officers. this last year, in 2016 rather, we had ninety- nine applicants giving us a qualified list of just over applicants that could be hired." new applicants must be at least 21-years old but not yet 36... meaning the department is targeting the millenial workforce. right now... the application process is every two years... he is proposing to the city council... that be changed. "we have to keep our applications for two years before we ask for new applicants. this will just shorten that time from one year so we're getting a better pool of applicants to fill those positions." keen says changing it from a two-year to a one-year list will encourage more people to apply ... "the way it's written currently they may actually have to wait two years before they can even apply whereas doing is every year will refresh that list and it will give more opportunities to get the most qualified applicants." keen says many of the people who make the final qualification list are gone after six months because they took a job somewhere else. he says opening the application process each year will help grow the pool. the terre haute city council could vote on this change at the next regular meeting. in terre haute, heather good, news 10.