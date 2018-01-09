Speech to Text for January 8th Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

getting done on both ends, the steal and then sweet behind the back dribble to juke the defender and bounce pass to his teammate for the hoop .. woodward with a little showtime with that fancy dribbling ...... brandon murphy knows how to finish....the sycamore senior with a couple of rim rocking dunks.....when he takes it up strong, few are stopping him .... you have to see what josiah wallace did saturday....the former marshall star with the thunderous one-handed throwdown over the defender.....wall ace is doing some big things at olney central... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays, because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the