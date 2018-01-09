Speech to Text for THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

boys basketball in the wabash valley, the area's biggest rivalry renews as terre haute north and terre haute south are set to meet friday... the two rivals will face each other at south with the shoe trophy on the line ..... the braves won the shoe last year, after they beat north 90-77 in the video your watching.... the patriots have had the best of the series lately winning the shoe six of the last eight years... but south this year will be trying to keep the shoe trophy back to back years for the first time since 2008 and 2009..... [e4]shoe preview-sot this time one year ago jaylen minnett put up one of the best